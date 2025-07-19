Taipei [Taiwan], July 19 (ANI): Taiwan's Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo has praised the armed forces for their exceptional performance during the Han Kuang military exercises, the longest-ever live-fire drills held in the country's history, according to Taipei Times.

In a teleconference with troops on Thursday, Koo officially marked the conclusion of the 10-day, nine-night Han Kuang exercises, which began last Wednesday. Unlike previous iterations, which lasted just five days and four nights, this year's drills doubled in duration, showcasing intensified readiness and combat capabilities, Taipei Times reported.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, Koo commended the efforts of participating troops, particularly those in central and southern Taiwan, who simultaneously provided disaster relief to communities affected by Typhoon Danas. The dual role played by the military was held up as a model for military-civilian cooperation, Taipei Times said.

The 2025 exercises featured the first-time deployment of several advanced systems, including U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), TOW 2B anti-tank missiles, newly acquired uncrewed aerial vehicles, and a domestically developed land-based version of the Sky Sword II missile system. The 206th Reserve Brigade was also mobilised during the exercises, Taipei Times noted.

A record 22,000 reservists participated, testing their ability to function at brigade level, providing more robust support to Taiwan's regular forces. However, the live nature of the drills also led to unintended consequences. The ministry acknowledged at least seven minor traffic incidents involving military vehicles, resulting in injuries to five soldiers. Koo has ordered a full investigation to prevent future occurrences, Taipei Times reported.

The first phase of the drills focused on countering Chinese "gray zone" tactics. Later phases simulated full-scale warfare, including anti-landing operations, beachhead defenses, urban warfare, and defense-in-depth tactics. On the final day, urban resilience drills were conducted across eastern Taiwan and the outlying islands, including Hualien, Taitung, Penghu, Kinmen, and Lienchiang.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Taiwan detected 11 Chinese PLA aircraft and 11 vessels in the Taiwan Strait, with seven aircraft crossing the median line. The armed forces remain on high alert, Taipei Times reported. (ANI)

