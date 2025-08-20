Taipei [Taiwan], August 20 (ANI): Taiwan's President Lai Ching te presided over the inauguration of National Defense Medical University on Tuesday and appreciated its role in strengthening the capabilities of the Taiwanese Armed Forces.

Advertisement

The details were shared by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) in a post on X.

It said, "President @ChingteLai presided over the inauguration of the National Defense Medical University today, encouraging its upgraded role to strengthen #ROCArmedForces capabilities and bolster Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience."

Advertisement

President @ChingteLai presided over the inauguration of the National Defense Medical University today, encouraging its upgraded role to strengthen #ROCArmedForces capabilities and bolster Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience. pic.twitter.com/nwOwAvYfvn — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 19, 2025

Taiwan's President said on Tuesday that the newly upgraded National Defense Medical University (NDMU) should further enhance training in battlefield trauma care, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

While speaking at a ceremony marking the school's elevation from the National Defence Medical Centre, Lai highlighted that greater global exchanges will help NDMU specialise in battlefield medicine and trauma care.

Advertisement

Focus Taiwan further reported that the President said international cooperation will allow the university to learn from other countries' military and medical education systems and apply those lessons to not only support the armed forces but also strengthen society's broader capacity to respond to crises.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)