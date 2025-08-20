DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Taiwan's President inaugurates National Defence Medical University

Taiwan's President inaugurates National Defence Medical University

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:30 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], August 20 (ANI): Taiwan's President Lai Ching te presided over the inauguration of National Defense Medical University on Tuesday and appreciated its role in strengthening the capabilities of the Taiwanese Armed Forces.

Advertisement

The details were shared by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) in a post on X.

It said, "President @ChingteLai presided over the inauguration of the National Defense Medical University today, encouraging its upgraded role to strengthen #ROCArmedForces capabilities and bolster Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience."

Advertisement

Taiwan's President said on Tuesday that the newly upgraded National Defense Medical University (NDMU) should further enhance training in battlefield trauma care, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

While speaking at a ceremony marking the school's elevation from the National Defence Medical Centre, Lai highlighted that greater global exchanges will help NDMU specialise in battlefield medicine and trauma care.

Advertisement

Focus Taiwan further reported that the President said international cooperation will allow the university to learn from other countries' military and medical education systems and apply those lessons to not only support the armed forces but also strengthen society's broader capacity to respond to crises.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts