Taipei [Taiwan], July 6 (ANI): Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te on Sunday extended his wishes to the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, appreciating his dedication to peace and human rights.

Lai said Dalai Lama's values resonates in Taiwan.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, "Heartfelt wishes for Your Holiness the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday. On this special occasion, we extend our great appreciation for your dedication to peace and human rights--values that resonate deeply in Taiwan. May you continue to illuminate the world with compassion and wisdom."

Heartfelt wishes for Your Holiness the @DalaiLama’s 90th birthday. On this special occasion, we extend our great appreciation for your dedication to peace and human rights—values that resonate deeply in #Taiwan. May you continue to illuminate the world with compassion and wisdom. — 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) July 6, 2025

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong said that the Dalai Lama has no authority to decide whether the reincarnation system shall continue or be abolished and that the reincarnation of Dalai Lamas neither began from him nor will end due to him.

In a post on X, he said, "Facts You Must Know about Dalai Lama Reincarnation: The 14th Dalai Lama has affirmed that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue. In fact, as a unique succession method of Tibetan Buddhism, the practice of Living Buddha reincarnation has continued over 700 years. Currently, there are over 1000 reincarnation systems of Living Buddhas in Xizang and Tibetan-inhabited prefectures/counties of Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu and Qinghai provinces. The 14th Dalai Lama is part of this long-standing historical tradition and religious succession, not otherwise. The reincarnation of Dalai Lamas neither began from him nor will end due to him. He has no authority to decide whether the reincarnation system shall continue or be abolished."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs took a neutral stance on the issue, stating that India upheld the freedom of religion.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "We have seen reports relating to the statement made by His Holiness the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion. Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so."

Beijing has repeatedly accused Taiwan's leaders of seeking "independence," and views Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te as a "separatist," launching large-scale drills days after Lai's inauguration last year as reported by CNN.

Lai, who has long been a champion of Taiwan's sovereignty, has called on China to cease its intimidation, but he has also spoken frequently of the importance of maintaining "peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

CNN reported that polls consistently show people in Taiwan, a thriving and outspoken democracy, have no desire to be ruled by China, an authoritarian one-party state. (ANI)

