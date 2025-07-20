DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Taiwan's reservist drills 'great first step': Retired US admiral highlights need to counter CCP aggression

Taiwan's reservist drills 'great first step': Retired US admiral highlights need to counter CCP aggression

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:15 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], July 20 (ANI): A retired US Navy rear admiral, Mark Montgomery, praised Taiwan's mobilisation of over 20,000 reservists in this year's Han Kuang military exercises as a significant step toward strengthening the island's defence capabilities, Focus Taiwan reported.

Advertisement

Mark Montgomery, senior director at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies and a 2017 US Navy retiree, said that the participation of more than 20,000 reservists was a "great first step" in addressing a key defence challenge for Taiwan.

"Taiwan has to redesign their active duty-reserve balance to get it right," he said, stressing that optimising reservist deployment will enhance the island's overall defence.

Advertisement

According to Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo, the 10-day Han Kuang drills included up to 22,000 reservists, the highest number in the history of the exercises. Despite this progress, Montgomery expressed concern that the Han Kuang drills remain "unilateral Taiwan-only" events with limited US military involvement. "Maybe there are American observers there, but really it's a Taiwan exercise," he said.

Montgomery emphasised that Taiwan cannot confront the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) alone, calling for joint military exercises that include US naval, air, and ground forces.

Advertisement

He referenced the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act of 2023, which directs the US Department of Defence to increase military exercises with Taiwan. "The Han Kuang series is the perfect platform for such training," Montgomery noted, underscoring the need to build interoperability to deter the CCP from taking aggressive actions.

On defence spending, Montgomery said Taiwan's current 3 per cent of GDP allocation is sufficient for now but recommended raising it to 5 per cent by the end of President Lai Ching-te's term.

Montgomery is scheduled to visit Taiwan later this month to participate in war games hosted by the Research Institute for Democracy, Society and Emerging Technology in Taipei.

The simulations will focus on energy-based economic warfare and cyberattack scenarios, aiming to protect Taiwan's power grid and supply chains from potential disruptions by the PLA or Chinese Coast Guard, Focus Taiwan reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts