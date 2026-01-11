DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Taiwan's top intelligence agency says China using fake news sites, bot networks for 'Cognitive Warfare'

Taiwan's top intelligence agency says China using fake news sites, bot networks for 'Cognitive Warfare'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:15 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], January 11 (ANI): Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) has revealed that China is allegedly using Chinese IT and marketing companies to run large-scale disinformation campaigns aimed at influencing Taiwanese public opinion and weakening social cohesion, according to a report cited by the Central News Agency (CNA).

Advertisement

In its analysis of the People's Republic of China's "cognitive warfare tactics against Taiwan in 2025," the NSB said Taiwan's intelligence system identified over 45,000 fake social media accounts and more than 2.314 million pieces of disinformation circulating online.

Advertisement

According to the NSB, these efforts are part of a coordinated operation overseen by China's Central Publicity Department and the Ministry of Public Security (MPS). Chinese IT companies have reportedly built databases and developed automated systems to manage fake or bot-operated accounts, CNA reported.

Advertisement

The report further noted that marketing firms such as Haixunshe, Haimai, and Huya have been used to create fake news websites that promote Beijing-friendly narratives. Meanwhile, Beijing-backed Wubianjie Group has allegedly operated content farms through Facebook fan pages that initially post sensational entertainment-style content to attract followers before gradually shifting to political messaging intended to shape public perception.

According to the NSB, China's goal is to deepen divisions within Taiwan, weaken resistance to external threats, discourage international support for Taiwan, and increase Taiwanese acceptance of Beijing's agenda, CNA said.

Advertisement

To counter such influence operations, the NSB stated it is strengthening cooperation with domestic government bodies, fact-checking organisations, and social media platforms to enhance transparency and remove false information. It also highlighted Taiwan's growing collaboration with the international community, noting that over the past year, it conducted more than 80 security dialogues and intelligence-sharing meetings with global democratic partners to jointly tackle China's cognitive warfare strategies, as cited by the CNA report. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts