Tajikistan begins forced deportation of Afghan refugees despite UNHCR protection

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], July 18 (ANI): With just days left before the 15-day deadline set by Tajik authorities for Afghan refugees, the government has already begun mass deportations, Khaama Press reported.

Citing multiple sources, the outlet said over 150 individuals were forcibly rounded up from markets and public areas across the country on Wednesday and deported.

Khaama Press reported that those deported include men, women, elderly individuals, and minors under the age of 18. In numerous cases, families were torn apart--children deported while their parents remain in Tajikistan, or spouses separated from each other. The sudden and aggressive nature of the removals has sparked panic and distress among Afghan refugees in the region.

Of particular concern, according to Khaama Press, is that many of those targeted for deportation reportedly hold legal refugee status. Several are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and possess valid refugee cards. Others are in the middle of asylum proceedings, with active resettlement applications to Canada still under review.

Khaama Press noted that the Tajik government has not officially explained the reason behind the sudden deportations. However, analysts believe the move may be influenced by shifting regional geopolitics.

Russia's recent formal recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan is thought to have triggered policy realignments across Central Asia. Tajikistan, which has historically provided safe haven to Afghan opposition figures and been openly critical of the Taliban, may now be signaling a pivot towards Moscow's strategic stance.

Most Afghan refugees in Tajikistan are housed in Wahdat, a district about 20 kilometers east of the capital, Dushanbe. Formerly known as Kofarnihon, Wahdat has become a major hub for displaced Afghan communities.

Khaama Press said the region lacks the infrastructure to support its already stretched population, making the deportations especially disruptive and painful for families and local residents alike.

In response to the escalating crisis, online petitions are calling on the Canadian government to accelerate asylum and resettlement procedures. Several humanitarian groups and refugee advocates have urged Ottawa to initiate emergency evacuations for those with pending cases, warning of "chaotic and alarming" developments.

Despite the involvement of international actors such as the UN, Khaama Press reported that the Tajik government has shown little willingness to engage with or respond to concerns about international refugee protection obligations. Observers fear that without immediate intervention, vulnerable Afghan families could continue to be subjected to unlawful expulsion and potential harm.

Khaama Press also reported that many of the deported individuals had been in advanced stages of resettlement, raising questions about the coordination--or lack thereof--between Tajik authorities and international agencies involved in refugee support.

The situation remains fluid, with rights groups calling for urgent international attention to prevent further separations and forced returns. (ANI)

