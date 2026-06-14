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Home / World / Tajikistan: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh participates in yoga session in Dushanbe

Tajikistan: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh participates in yoga session in Dushanbe

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ANI
Updated At : 05:38 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister of State (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh participated in a yoga session in Dushanbe.

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He highlighted yoga's role in promoting holistic health, mental well-being and harmony with nature ahead of the International Day of Yoga.

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In a post on X, Singh on Saturday wrote, "Ahead of the International Day Of Yoga 2026, participated in a Yoga session organised by @IndEmbDushanbe and @iccr_tajikistan in Dushanbe. Highlighted yoga's role in promoting holistic health, mental well-being and harmony with nature, reflecting the timeless values that continue to inspire millions across the world."

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"The event brought together members of the Indian community, Friends of India and yoga enthusiasts in Tajikistan," the post read.

The International Day of Yoga is observed annually on June 21.

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Earlier on Friday, Singh met with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, to discuss the deepening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of India-Tajikistan bilateral relations. The discussions focused on identifying and expanding avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, further solidifying the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between India and Tajikistan.

As part of India's ongoing efforts to foster regional cultural and intellectual exchange, Minister Singh extended an invitation to Tajikistan for high-level participation in the inaugural SCO Civilizational Dialogue. The event is scheduled to be hosted by India in Kolkata next month, serving as a platform to highlight shared civilizational linkages among SCO member states.

In a post on X, the MoS said, "Pleased to meet H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, in Dushanbe. Reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Tajikistan bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest. Requested high-level participation from Tajikistan in the 1st SCO Civilizational Dialogue, to be hosted by India in Kolkata next month. Reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between India and Tajikistan." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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