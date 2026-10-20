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Home / World / Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, SCO representatives in Dushanbe

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, SCO representatives in Dushanbe

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ANI
Updated At : 10:24 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Dushanbe [Tajikistan], October 20 (ANI): Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Tuesday welcomed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from other member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe.

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Rajnath Singh is representing India at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting being held in the Tajik capital.

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Earlier on Monday, upon arriving in Tajikistan's capital, to attend the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Sobirzoda.

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Tajikistan’s Defence Minister welcomed Rajnath Singh upon his arrival. Sherali Jonon, Head of the Asia-Pacific Division at Tajikistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides expressed gratitude to each other and discussed strengthening their partnership in the future.

Sobirzoda said, “We are happy and proud that India’s Defence Minister has visited our country this time. The SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting has allowed us to welcome you, and this is very important to us.”

He referred to the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting during his talks with Singh when the two leaders met.

Singh expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome. He said, “Thank you for welcoming me so warmly. India and Tajikistan share very good relations. “I would like to see our ties with Tajikistan grow stronger, especially in the field of defence. I visited here in 2021, and today, all those memories have come flooding back.”

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Singh said, “Had a productive discussion with the Defence Minister of Tajikistan in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government Meeting. We exchanged views on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest with emphasis on capacity building and training.”

According to the Ministry of Defence, the gathering will focus on strengthening collaboration in culture, connectivity, economy, innovation, investment and people-to-people ties, alongside reviewing progress in the bloc's financial and institutional functioning.

Highlighting New Delhi's active engagement across various mechanisms, the ministry noted India's ongoing contributions through initiatives in start-ups, digital public infrastructure and cultural exchanges, offering an avenue to advance practical, mutually beneficial cooperation among member states. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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