Takaichi begins new term, eyes far-Right policy shift

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was re-appointed on Wednesday by the Parliament to form her second Cabinet, following last week’s landslide election win that she hopes will allow a hard-Right move to the country’s policies.

All previous ministers are expected to be retained. Takaichi will look to use the symbolism of the day, seen as a formality, to further boost her ruling Liberal Democratic Party as it looks to capitalise on a two-thirds supermajority in the Lower House.

Her goals include an increase in military power, more government spending and strengthened conservative social policies. She has also expressed hopes of deepening her relationship with US President Trump and strengthen ties between the two countries in rare earths development and other areas of economic security when she visits the US next month.