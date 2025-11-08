DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Take from the BIG, BAD insurance companies, give it to the people," Trump urges Senate Republicans to abolish Obamacare

"Take from the BIG, BAD insurance companies, give it to the people," Trump urges Senate Republicans to abolish Obamacare

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251108171319
Advertisement

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Senate Republicans to abolish Obamacare and redirect federal health care spending directly to individual Americans.

Advertisement

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over."

Advertisement

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115514453574326959

Advertisement

He added, "In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare."

The post marks Trump's latest push to revive his long-running campaign against the Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare, a centerpiece of former President Barack Obama's domestic legacy.

Advertisement

Trump and Republicans have renewed criticism of the program amid the government shutdown, arguing it "drives up costs and enriches insurance companies at taxpayers' expense," Fox News reported, adding that Trump spent much of his first term trying to repeal the law.

Obama and Democrats argue the program made health care more accessible and affordable for millions of Americans.

Congress remains deadlocked over government funding, with health-care programs and insurer subsidies among the major budget sticking points fueling the shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday told reporters that he would not commit to holding a vote on extending COVID-19 pandemic-era enhanced Obamacare subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of this year without congressional action, Fox News reported.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., had floated a vote on such an extension in exchange for Democrats voting to end the shutdown. The issue of enhanced Obamacare subsidies has also been a matter of debate within the GOP, with some Republicans in moderate districts calling for at least a year-long extension to allow lawmakers time to create a new healthcare deal, Fox News added.

Trump also reiterated his call for Republicans to end the filibuster, writing, "Unrelated, we must still terminate the Filibuster!" (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts