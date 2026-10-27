DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / “Taking Israel onto a new path”: Gadi Eisenkot casts vote in Knesset elections as turnout hits 31.5%

“Taking Israel onto a new path”: Gadi Eisenkot casts vote in Knesset elections as turnout hits 31.5%

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:47 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jerusalem [Israel], October 27 (ANI): Yashar Party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, along with his wife Hannah, cast their votes in the Knesset elections on Tuesday, pledging to take the country on a “new path”.

His remarks came as voter turnout in Israel reached 31.5 per cent by noon [local time], marking the highest midday participation since 1981, according to The Times of Israel.

Advertisement

After casting his ballot, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's principal rival, Eisenkot, took to X and expressed his commitment to bringing political change to the country.

Advertisement

“Taking Israel onto a new path. We will be worthy. I commit,” he said.

In a separate post on X, Eisenkot urged voters to support his party, describing it as the way to replace Netanyahu and bring about political change in Israel.

Advertisement

“Eizenkot = The Way. There is ONE 'Way' to bring about the change and replace Netanyahu - Straight! It must be the largest party in Israel! On Tuesday, October 27, vote for 'The Way' at the ballot box,” he said.

Eisenkot, a former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief of staff, has emerged as a key challenger to Netanyahu in the closely contested parliamentary election.

Earlier in the day, Eisenkot urged voters to remain patient amid long queues at polling stations and called on them to continue participating in the electoral process.

“I know the lines are long, I ask you to show patience. The change is on its way. No one will be allowed to endanger the change,” he said.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem as voting continued across the country.

The incumbent Prime Minister urged his supporters to turn out in greater numbers, describing election day as an “emergency call” and claiming that left-aligned voters were participating in larger numbers while right-wing voters were staying home.

“This is an emergency call! The future of our Jewish state hangs in the balance. Go out and vote right now!” Netanyahu said in a post on X.

According to the Central Elections Committee, voter turnout reached 31.5 per cent by noon local time. The Times of Israel reported that the figure represented the highest midday turnout since the 1973 election, held after the Yom Kippur War.

The turnout had stood at 16.7 per cent by 10 am, compared with 15.9 per cent at the same time during the 2022 election.

The contest is being closely watched, with final pre-election surveys indicating a tight race between Netanyahu's bloc and opposition factions led by Eisenkot's Yashar Party. Neither camp was projected to secure a parliamentary majority independently, potentially complicating the formation of the next government. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts