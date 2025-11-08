Taliban accuses Pakistani military of fueling instability through "manufactured pretexts"

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 8 (ANI): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has accused elements within the Pakistani military of pursuing anti-Afghanistan policies and attempting to create tensions through "manufactured pretexts," according to remarks shared by its spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a post on X.

Remarks by the Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate Concerning Recent Developments and the TTP

In a statement titled "Remarks by the Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate Concerning Recent Developments and the TTP," Mujahid said, "Unfortunately, certain military elements in Pakistan appear to perceive a strong central government in Afghanistan, along with stability, security, and development, as contrary to their interests."

He added that for years, such elements had "taken advantage of Afghanistan's instability, conflicts, and displacement," and now "appear intent on creating tensions through manufactured pretexts." Mujahid clarified that the Islamic Emirate was aware that these policies were "not supported by the devout population of Pakistan, its political parties, or its respected religious scholars."

Addressing claims that the rise of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was linked to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Mujahid said, "Some groups have falsely accused the Islamic Emirate, presenting to the international community the impression that the instability in Pakistan and the rise of the TTP began with the arrival of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan."

"In reality, both the insecurity and the emergence of the TTP date back to 2002, primarily as a result of misguided policies by certain elements within the Pakistani military, which at the time aligned with the United States and allowed drone strikes in Waziristan while simultaneously turning against the local population," he said.

Mujahid outlined a series of military operations conducted by Pakistan against the TTP since 2002, including Operation Al-Mizan, Operation Rah-e-Rast, Operation Sher Dil, Operation Nijat, Operation Koh-e-Safid, and Operation Zarb-e-Azb, all of which displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians.

He noted that "in the so-called fight against terrorism, 80,000-90,000 military personnel and civilians were killed," citing Pakistan's own admissions about casualties before the Islamic Emirate's rise to power.

The spokesperson further highlighted that the issue of violence and attacks in Pakistan "is not a new phenomenon linked to the arrival of the Islamic Emirate," pointing to several major incidents that occurred before 2021. These included the 2007 capture of 300 Pakistani soldiers by the TTP, the 2008 bombing of the Danish Embassy in Islamabad, the 2009 Peshawar market blast, and the 2014 attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar.

"The issue is primarily Pakistan's own internal problem, not one caused by the Islamic Emirate," Mujahid said.

He also detailed steps taken by the Islamic Emirate after assuming power, including facilitating dialogue among political and religious figures, relocating tribal refugees away from the Durand Line, prohibiting the possession of weapons among refugee populations, and issuing religious rulings forbidding individuals from engaging in foreign jihad without authorisation.

Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate had also supported direct negotiations between Pakistan and the TTP, which led to a long-term ceasefire that was later "undermined by certain factions within the Pakistani military."

"The tribal refugees residing in Afghanistan had settled here prior to the arrival of the Islamic Emirate," he said, attributing their migration to "misguided policies of certain factions of the Pakistani military and the violence and military operations in the tribal regions."

Mujahid concluded by reaffirming the Islamic Emirate's position on regional stability: "The Islamic Emirate warmly welcomes any efforts and measures that enable these refugees to safely return to their homes."

"At the same time, despite all these measures, the Islamic Emirate continues to consider itself responsible for ensuring that no one uses its territory to interfere in the affairs of another country, and it will take necessary steps to prevent such actions, God willing," he added. (ANI)

