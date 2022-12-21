Taliban ban women from universities

Kabul, December 20

Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said on Tuesday, the latest cracking down on their rights and freedoms.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule and women's and minority rights, the Taliban have widely implemented their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public.

The ban comes after girls took their high school graduation exams, even though they have been banned from classrooms. — AP