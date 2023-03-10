Taliban Governor killed in blast

Kabul, March 9

A blast tore through the Taliban governor’s office in Afghanistan’s Balkh province on Thursday, killing him and two others, the police said.

“Today around 9 am a blast took place at the second floor of the Governor’s office building and Governor Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil has been killed in the blast,” said Mohammed Asif Waziri, Balkh’s police spokesperson. — Reuters