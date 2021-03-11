Taliban launch drive to eradicate poppy cultivation

Washir (Afghanistan), June 2

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have started a campaign to eradicate poppy cultivation, aiming to wipe out the country's massive production of opium and heroin, even as farmers fear their livelihoods will be ruined at a time of growing poverty.

On a recent day in Washir district in southern Helmand province, armed Taliban fighters stood guard as a tractor tore up a field of poppies. — AP