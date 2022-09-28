Taliban minister bats for opening schools for girls

Islamabad, September 27

A senior member of the Taliban-run government in Afghanistan on Tuesday called on Kabul's new rulers to reopen schools for girls beyond the sixth grade, saying there is no valid reason in Islam for the ban.

The appeal from Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban deputy foreign minister, came during a gathering in Kabul. It was a rare moderate voice amid the harsh measures imposed by the Taliban since they overran the country and seized power in August 2021.

The Taliban have said they are working on a plan to open secondary schools for girls but have not given a timeframe. The UN has called the ban “shameful” and the international community has been wary of officially recognising the Taliban. — Agencies