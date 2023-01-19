Taliban publicly flog 9 for robbery

Kandahar, January 18

The Taliban on Tuesday publicly flogged nine convicted of robbery and “sodomy” in Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar. “The Supreme Court said in a statement that nine people were punished in Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar on Tuesday on charges of robbery and “sodomy”, tweeted Tolo News.

Local authorities and Kandahar residents were in attendance during the lashing. The convicts were reportedly lashed 35-39 times.

Meanwhile, former Policy Advisor to Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees in the UK, Shabnam Nasimi said that the Taliban have reportedly cut off the hands of four persons accused of theft in a football stadium in Kandahar.

Despite international condemnation, the Taliban has resumed flogging and public execution of criminals. — ANI