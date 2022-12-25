Taliban to NGOs: Ban female staff or lose licence

Kabul, December 24

The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental organisations to suspend employing women, the latest restrictive move by the country’s new rulers against women’s rights and freedoms.

The order came in a letter from Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif, which said that any NGO found not complying with the order would have their operating licence revoked in Afghanistan. The letter’s content was confirmed by the ministry spokesman, Abdul Rahman Habib.

The ministry said it had received “serious complaints” on female staff working for NGOs not wearing the “correct” headscarf. It was not clear if the order applied to all women or only Afghan women working with the NGOs. — AP