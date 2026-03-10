"Talking with Americans or negotiation... no longer on the table," says Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi

Tehran [Iran], March 10 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi has dismissed the prospect of re-engaging in diplomatic talks with Washington, citing a history of failed promises and military aggression.

In an interview with PBS News, the Foreign Minister stated, "But I don't think the question of talking with Americans or negotiation with Americans once again would be on the table, because we have a very bitter experience of talking with Americans."

Reflecting on previous diplomatic efforts, Araghchi claimed that Tehran had engaged in good faith only to face renewed hostilities.

"We negotiated with them last year, in last June, and they attacked us in the middle of negotiations. And again this year, they tried to convince us that this time is different. They promised us that they don't have any intention to attack us, so -- and they wanted to resolve Iran's nuclear question peacefully and to find a negotiated solution," he noted.

The Foreign Minister added that despite reports of diplomatic breakthroughs, the US had opted for conflict.

"And we finally accepted. But, again, after three rounds of negotiation, and after the American team in the negotiation said itself that we made a big progress, still they decided to attack us. So I don't think talking with Americans anymore would be on our agenda anymore."

Addressing the recent internal leadership transition following the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader, Araghchi described the move as a sign of "the continuity and some sort of stability at the same time."

He acknowledged the significance of the selection but suggested that the new leader's specific policy positions would be revealed in due course.

"Well, first of all, it's too soon for him to make any comment. We are all waiting for his speeches and comments, which will come later on," Araghchi explained.

As the military conflict enters its tenth day, the Foreign Minister claimed that the US and Israeli objectives for a swift victory had failed.

"Well, actually, they tried to achieve some targets, some of their goals, but they failed. They thought that, in a matter of two or three days, they can go for a regime change, they can go for a rapid, clean victory, but they failed," he remarked.

Regarding the disruption of global energy supplies and the rising cost of oil, Araghchi denied that Tehran was executing a deliberate plan to choke the market.

Instead, he attributed the instability to external military actions, asserting, "Well, this is not our fault. This is not our plan. The oil production, the transportation of oil has been slowed down or stopped not because of us, because of the attacks and aggression made by Israelis and Americans against us."

The Foreign Minister argued that the maritime insecurity in the region was a direct result of foreign intervention.

"This is why the tankers, the ships are scared to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. We have not closed that strait. We have not -- we are not preventing them to navigate in that strait. But this is the result of the aggression by Israelis and Americans, which has made the whole region insecure, unstable," he said.

Araghchi also responded to accusations concerning a deadly strike on a girls' school in Minab, which killed over 170 people.

Rejecting US denials, he stated, "Well, this is ridiculous. I think all U.S. medias and different sources from American intelligence and American media, everybody have admitted that this is done by an American missile."

Defending Iran's own military responses against neighbouring states, the Foreign Minister characterised them as essential acts of self-preservation.

"Well, actually, this is a war imposed on us. And what we are doing is only defending ourselves. We are facing an act of aggression, which is absolutely illegal. And what we are doing is the act of self-defense, which is legal and legitimate," Araghchi maintained.

He dismissed concerns that the conflict might damage long-term regional ties, arguing that Tehran holds more weight in its right to protect its people.

"Well, if they have all rights to take all necessary measures to protect their facilities, I think we are even -- we have more rights to take all necessary measures to defend ourselves, to protect our people," he said, while reaffirming that Iran is "well prepared to continue attacking them with our missiles as long as needed and as long as it takes." (ANI)

