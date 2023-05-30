Talks if Imran apologises for violence: Pak minister

PTI

Islamabad, May 29

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has hinted that negotiations with former Prime Minister Imran Khan to end the political crisis were possible if he took “corrective measures” and apologised to the nation for the May 9 violence in which sensitive military installations were attacked.

Dar made this assertion during a Geo News programme on Sunday, the day when Pakistan’s ruling coalition rejected Khan’s offer for dialogue, saying talks were held with politicians, not terrorists.

Govt had sincere intentions: Dar The government held talks with PTI with sincere intentions and the two sides agreed on all matters except the poll dates. —Ishaq Dar, Pakistan FM

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party constituted a seven-member team to hold talks with the government - for developing a consensus on a date for general elections — amid a massive crackdown on his party for the May 9 violence following his arrest.

The crackdown launched after May 9 violent protests have thrown PTI into a deep existential crisis with dozens of key party leaders quitting the party daily.

The prominent leaders who have quit the party include Secretary General Asad Umar, senior leader Fawad Chaudhry and former minister Shireen Mazari.

“If he (Khan) takes corrective measures and apologises to the nation for the May 9 carnage, negotiations could be held,” Dar said.

Dar noted that before that fateful day (May 9), the government negotiated with PTI with “sincere intentions” and the two sides agreed on all matters except the date of the election. The minister said peaceful protest was everyone’s right, but attacks on armed forces’ installations should not be condoned.

On May 9, protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested 70-year-old Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises in connection with a corruption case.