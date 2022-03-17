Talks progressing, says Russia

Kyiv, March 16
Russia’s military forces battered Ukraine’s capital region and other major cities to crush the resistance that has frustrated any hopes the Kremlin had for a lightning victory, while the two countries projected optimism for another round of scheduled talks on Wednesday. With Russia’s ground advance on Kyiv stalled, statements from the two sides suggested room for progress in their negotiations.
A business-like spirit is emerging at talks with Ukraine that are now focused on a neutral status for war-torn country in connection with security guarantees. —Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a neutral military status for Ukraine was being “seriously discussed”, while the Ukrainian President described Russia’s demands for ending the war as becoming “more realistic”. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
US welcomes ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine
Describing it as a significant ruling, State Department Spok...
Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
Please first take action to save your life: Prime Minister F...
Encourage Indian leaders to work closely with US to stand up against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine: White House
Over the past two weeks, the Biden administration has shown ...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...