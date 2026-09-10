Talks with PM Modi, BRICS Business Forum address on agenda as Russian President Putin set to attend 18th Summit in India

Moscow [Russia], September 10 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India from September 11 to September 13 to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital, with a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an address at the BRICS Business Forum among the key engagements on his agenda.

According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin will pay a working visit to India as the grouping marks its 20th anniversary.

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The main BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and September 13 under India's chairship.

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The Kremlin said Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum on September 11, a platform that traditionally precedes the leaders' summit and brings together business representatives from BRICS countries.

On the same day, Putin is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi and, along with the Indian leader, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, which has been organised by the industry and trade ministries of Russia and India.

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"On September 11, Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum, which traditionally precedes the summit and serves as an important platform for dialogue among business representatives from BRICS countries. On the same day, the President of Russia will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, together with him, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, organised by the two countries’ ministries of industry and trade," the statement read.

The Russian President's visit is expected to add further momentum to the India-Russia strategic partnership, with trade and economic cooperation likely to feature prominently in the discussions.

According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, Putin will travel to India on the evening of September 10.

TASS, citing presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, reported that Putin will present initiatives on trade, economic, investment and transport cooperation during his participation in the BRICS Business Forum.

Ushakov also said that Putin would hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

"As usual, when such multilateral events are held, they are used to hold bilateral meetings. This time, too, we have planned several bilateral meetings," Ushakov said, according to TASS.

Putin's first major bilateral engagement during the summit is with PM Modi on September 11.

"This is a truly important joint event that will undoubtedly give new impetus to trade and economic cooperation between the two countries," Ushakov said, according to TASS.

Ushakov also underlined the importance Moscow attaches to the personal relationship between PM Modi and President Putin.

"We highly value this kind of relationship that has developed between the two leaders," he said.

The Russian aide also indicated that PM Modi could visit Russia in 2027 if his schedule does not permit a visit before the end of this year.

"Our door is open. If an opportunity arises that we can literally grasp, then perhaps the prime minister will come to us. If not, then we will certainly hold a meeting in the first half of next year," Ushakov said, according to TASS.

The Russian President's India visit is set to include a series of meetings with leaders attending the BRICS Summit.

On September 11, Putin is also scheduled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with Ushakov noting that contacts between the two leaders have become regular.

Putin will also meet Dilma Rousseff, head of the BRICS New Development Bank, on the same day.

According to TASS, discussions will include Russia's interaction with the bank, financing of projects in Russia's interests and the implementation of broader BRICS financial and economic initiatives.

Ushakov said the discussions would also cover "the modalities of the bank's participation in implementing promising BRICS financial and economic initiatives, including those proposed by the Russian chairman back in 2024, such as the initiative for a new investment platform."

Putin will further hold a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on September 11.

"We believe that this conversation will truly allow us to discuss many issues of both bilateral cooperation and current topics on the international agenda," Ushakov said, according to TASS.

Moscow is also exploring a possible meeting between Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on September 11.

"After Ramaphosa, we are now exploring the possibility of meeting with the Egyptian president. We have received a signal from the Egyptian side," Ushakov said, according to TASS.

On September 12, Putin is scheduled to meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"It will be an interesting meeting, which is undoubtedly important for both us and the Ethiopians in terms of discussing both bilateral issues and current international topics, including the situation in the Middle East and the situation surrounding Iran," Ushakov said.

The Russian President's bilateral programme will conclude with a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will lead the UAE delegation at the summit.

"The program of bilateral meetings will conclude with a conversation with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khalid bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. He is the son of the [UAE] president, and he will lead the Emirati delegation at the BRICS summit," Ushakov said, according to TASS.

According to TASS, the situation in the Middle East, including Iran, will be a key subject in Putin's bilateral discussions.

"The topic is clear - first and foremost, the situation in the Middle East, Iran, and so on," Ushakov said.

A separate full-scale bilateral meeting between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is not currently planned on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, although the two leaders will have an opportunity to communicate during the gathering, TASS reported.

Putin also does not plan to hold a press conference for the Kremlin pool following the BRICS Summit.

The main programme of the BRICS Summit will begin on September 12, with leaders expected to discuss initiatives of India's presidency and prospects for further strengthening the BRICS strategic partnership.

According to the Kremlin, discussions will cover politics and security, economics and finance, and cultural and humanitarian ties. Leaders will also exchange views on current international and regional issues.

An expanded BRICS meeting will be held on September 13, bringing together heads of delegation from member countries and partner states, as well as invited states and heads of international organisations.

"The main agreements reached are expected to be reflected in the summit's final document," the Kremlin said.

India's BRICS chairship has focused on strengthening international cooperation across trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform.

The September summit is expected to address resilient global supply chains, cross-border payment integration, greater use of national currencies, MSME development, digital trade and artificial intelligence.

Energy security, climate resilience, development finance, expansion of the New Development Bank and reforms of multilateral financial and political institutions are also expected to feature prominently.

The expanded 11-member BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia became a full member in 2025.

The wider BRICS framework also includes 10 partner nations -- Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

With Putin's visit combining a bilateral engagement with PM Modi, an address to the BRICS business community and a packed schedule of meetings with leaders from member and partner countries, his participation is set to be a major component of India's BRICS summit diplomacy. (ANI)

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