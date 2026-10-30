Tanker attacked with explosive devices in Strait of Hormuz, crew safe: UKMTO

Khasab [Oman], October 30 (ANI): A tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was attacked with two explosive devices attached to its hull by a small boat, triggering a fire in the engine room and temporarily disabling the vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

According to UKMTO, the incident occurred on Thursday at around 2212 UTC, approximately 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman.

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In an update issued on Friday, UKMTO said it had received a verified report confirming that all crew members were safe and there was no environmental impact.

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"The report indicates that the tanker was approached on the port side by a small boat which attached two explosive devices to the hull above the waterline," UKMTO said.

It added that the subsequent blasts caused a fire in the engine room, temporarily disabling the vessel.

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"The fire is now reported as extinguished and the vessel is continuing to its next port of call," the maritime security agency said.

UKMTO initially received a report that an outbound tanker was on fire, with the cause of the incident, the status of the crew, damage assessment and environmental impact unknown at the time.

Following the latest update, UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate," it said.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian military authorities asserting control over the waterway and warning commercial vessels against transiting through areas they consider restricted and unsafe.

Iran's Army Navy Public Relations, in a statement reported by state broadcaster IRIB, claimed that a tanker travelling in a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz had caught fire after striking a naval mine.

"This morning, a tanker travelling in a restricted and unsafe area east of the Strait of Hormuz was damaged and caught fire after hitting a naval mine, preventing it from moving," the statement said.

Iranian naval authorities also warned vessels against attempting uncoordinated passage through the waterway, stating, "The Strait of Hormuz is closed to violating ships that intend to pass through prohibited and unsafe areas without coordination and relying on the lies of the US President."

Senior Iranian military officials have also reiterated that the waterway would remain closed until Tehran's conditions were met.

"The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Iran's conditions are met, under the control of the warriors of Islam," Major General Yazidi said, according to IRIB.

The developments come as Washington weighs its military and diplomatic options regarding Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported that the head of the US military's Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, briefed US President Donald Trump on military options for Iran during a White House meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine and other Cabinet members, the newspaper reported, citing US officials and people familiar with the discussions.

The deliberations come amid reports of a possible resumption of major US combat operations against Iran, following the US-Israeli bombing campaign earlier this year on February 28. Washington has also increased air defences, munitions and other supplies across the Middle East in recent weeks, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Washington's approach would not influence Tehran's position on negotiations.

"The carrot-and-stick approach does not affect Iran," Ghalibaf said in a post on X, adding, "Progress can only be achieved once Iran's seven conditions have been agreed upon."

His remarks followed reports of diplomatic efforts to revive negotiations, including a letter from US Vice President JD Vance to Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei. Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Fars reported that Tehran had received the letter but had not yet responded.

Separately, Iran's armed forces claimed that at least three oil tankers had caught fire after striking mines while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz over 24 hours. The IRGC alleged that the vessels had used an unauthorised southern route, switched off their radar and navigation systems and ignored warnings from the Iranian navy. (ANI)

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