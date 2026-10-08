Tanker struck by multiple projectiles off Qatar coast, casualties reported: UKMTO

Portsmouth [UK], October 8 (ANI): A tanker was struck by multiple projectiles off the coast of Qatar on Wednesday (local time), with casualties reported, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident, according to the British maritime agency, took place at around "1900 UTC" on Wednesday, approximately 51 nautical miles north of Madinat ash Shamal (southern side of the Persian Gulf), UKMTO said in an incident alert.

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UKMTO WARNING 158-26 Click here to view the full product⤵️ https://t.co/eljQkk03bG #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/4u3X6rEHaB — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 7, 2026

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 51NM north of Madinat ash Shamal, Qatar. A tanker has reported being struck by multiple projectiles," the alert said.

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"Casualties have been reported. Authorities are investigating," the alert added.

The incident falls within Qatar's exclusive economic zone. Qatar has not yet commented on the reported attack. UKMTO said the report had been verified.

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The report of the incident comes as India on Tuesday expressed stern condemnation of the projectile strike on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, which injured 12 of the 19 crew members, of whom 17 were Indian nationals, calling for immediate cessation of attacks against civilian infrastructure and seafarers.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that 11 of the 17 Indians aboard the vessel MT On Peace sustained injuries following the attack off the coast of Oman, while transiting the critical maritime chokehold.

"We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals. It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals," the MEA statement read.

The MEA informed that the injured seafarers were safely evacuated and are currently being medically treated in Khasab, Oman.

Expressing gratitude towards the Omani authorities, the MEA stated, "With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support."

The MEA, in the strongest terms, condemned these perpetual attacks on commercial shipping and reiterated the call for an immediate end to the hostilities to re-establish peace and stability in the region.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a cause of deep concern for India. We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region," the statement read.

"The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest," it added.

The condemnation came after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a commercial tanker transiting inbound through the Strait of Hormuz was forced to turn around after being hailed and threatened by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). (ANI)

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