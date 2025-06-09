DT
Home / World / Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert for second edition this November

Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert for second edition this November

ANI
Updated At : 05:50 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
Sharjah [UAE], June 9 (ANI/ WAM): The Tanweer Festival will return to the Mleiha desert in Sharjah from November 21- 23, 2025. The event follows the inaugural edition held last year and will once again take place in the Mleiha region, known for its natural and archaeological significance.

At the heart of Tanweer Festival is the visionary leadership of Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, whose passion for cultural dialogue, spiritual growth, and sustainability inspired the festival's creation. Driven by a belief in the transformative power of music, nature, and shared experiences, Sheikha Bodour envisioned Tanweer as a platform that transcends borders, connects communities, and nurtures a deeper understanding of our shared humanity.

The three-day festival will feature a programme that includes music, visual art, and cultural activities. It is intended to offer attendees a shared space for creative and social engagement.

The Tanweer Festival was initiated under the leadership of Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi. Her focus on cultural dialogue, environmental sustainability, and community engagement served as the foundation for the festival's establishment. Bodour aimed to create a platform that brings together diverse audiences through music, nature, and collaborative experiences.

Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi recently commented, "We are thrilled to bring Tanweer Festival back for its second edition, and this time, it's even more ambitious, immersive, and meaningful. Last year's debut was just the beginning of a journey that resonated deeply with so many people, and this year we are building on that foundation with a richer programme, stronger sustainability practices, and an even more powerful message of unity. I truly can't wait to welcome our growing community back to the Mleiha desert to continue this journey together."

This year, Tanweer Festival, which translates to the festival of enlightenment, embraces the theme of 'What you Seek Is Seeking You,' a famous quote from Rumi, the 13th-century poet and mystic whose work transcends cultures, religions, and generations. Through music and poetry, Rumi encouraged people to explore the depths of our inner selves, reconnect with the natural world, and find unity in diversity, values that lie at the very heart of Tanweer. (ANI/ WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

