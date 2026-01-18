"Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations": European countries express solidarity with Denmark, Greenland

Copenhagen [Denmark], January 18 (ANI): Several European countries came together and expressed support and solidarity with Denmark and Greenland amid the threat by US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on eight European nations untill it is allowed to acquire Greenland.

Advertisement

A joint statement by Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom--shared by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mentioned that exercise 'Arctic Endurance' does not pose a threat to anyone and that the countries stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.

Advertisement

The statement highlighted that the threat of tariffs undermines transatlantic relations and risks a dangerous downward spiral.

Advertisement

"As members of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest. The pre- coordinated Danish exercise "Arctic Endurance" conducted with Allies, responds to this necessity. It poses no threat to anyone. We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland. Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind. Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. We will continue to stand united and coordinated in our response. We are committed to upholding our sovereignty", the joint statement said.

Joint statement by Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom 👇 pic.twitter.com/Gxf3F1Dc3p — Denmark MFA 🇩🇰 (@DanishMFA) January 18, 2026

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the United Kingdom and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland.

Advertisement

In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.

He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland are the countries Trump mentioned in his post, which are now under fire from his tariff threats.

"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," Trump posted.

Trump has been adamant about acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, citing national security concerns.

Washington claims Greenland's strategic location and mineral resources are vital to its security, but the leadership in Denmark and Greenland have rejected the idea, emphasising their right to self-determination. The situation has sparked concerns about the potential impact on NATO, with some European leaders warning that a US attempt to seize Greenland could lead to the alliance's demise. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)