Tarique Rahman pays emotional tribute to mother Khaleda Zia, calls her "mother of democracy"

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 30 (ANI): Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, following her demise, describing her as a towering figure in the nation's democratic journey and a loving, steadfast mother in his personal life.

In a post on X, Rahman expressed his deep grief over the passing of Khaleda Zia, the first woman prime minister of the country, saying that she "has responded to the call of Almighty Allah."

"To many, she was the leader of the nation, an uncompromising leader, the Mother of Democracy, the Mother of Bangladesh," he further wrote, adding that the country was mourning the loss of a guiding force that shaped its democratic aspirations.

Reflecting on his personal bond with her, Rahman said that beyond politics, Khaleda Zia was a "tender and loving mother" who devoted her entire life to the country and its people.

He recalled her unwavering resistance against autocracy and her lifelong struggle for freedom, sovereignty, and the restoration of democracy.

"Throughout her life, she stood firm against autocracy, fascism, and domination, leading the struggle for freedom, sovereignty, and the restoration of democracy," the BNP leader wrote.

Rahman also spoke of the hardships she endured, including repeated arrests, denial of medical care, and prolonged persecution, noting that even in suffering, her resilience was unbreakable.

"Though her life was illuminated by sacrifice and struggle, at home she was our truest guardian, a mother whose infinite love gave us strength in our darkest moments. She endured repeated arrests, denial of medical care, and relentless persecution. Yet even in pain, confinement, and uncertainty, she never stopped sheltering her family with courage and compassion. Her resilience was not loud, but it was unbreakable," his post read.

"For the country, she lost her husband; she lost her child. In that loss, this nation and its people became her family," he added, describing her legacy as one of patriotism, sacrifice, and resistance that would live on in Bangladesh's democratic conscience.

Concluding his message, Rahman urged people to pray for his mother's soul and expressed gratitude for the love and respect shown by citizens at home and abroad during the mourning period.

Begum Khaleda Zia died Tuesday morning while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at the age of 80.

According to a BNP statement on Facebook, Zia died at around 6 am (local time), shortly after the Fajr prayer.

"Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6:00 am, just after Fajr prayer," the BNP statement read.

"We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul," it added.

Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. The former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time, and earlier this month, she was sent to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments. (ANI)

