Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh PM on Monday; South Asian leaders invited

Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh PM on Monday; South Asian leaders invited

ANI
ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 14 (ANI): Tariq Rahman will take the oath as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Monday. South Asian leaders have been invited to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Tariq Rahman and his cabinet.

"As the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tariq Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), will take the oath on Monday alongside his cabinet.

South Asian leaders have been invited to the ceremony, and several invitations have already been sent.

However, due to weekend holidays in those countries, it may take some time, and the attendance of the leaders, especially the Prime Ministers, will depend on their availability at that time," a reliable source told ANI on Saturday night.

The new Prime Minister and the other members of his cabinet usually take the oath in the Durbar Hall of Bangladesh's Presidential Palace, Bangabhaban.

However, this time, the oath ceremony will be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan.

A senior official of the Bangladesh government told ANI that, because many more guests have been invited to the ceremony, the Durbar Hall could not accommodate the large number, so the ceremony is being held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan.

"Invitations have been sent to the Prime Ministers of the South Asian countries, but they will confirm by Sunday who will actually attend.

They mentioned that they will inform us of their schedules and whether the Prime Minister can come on Monday.

However, each country will send a representative at some level, and if a Prime Minister cannot attend, the Foreign Minister will definitely come -- this was indicated," the source added.

Meanwhile, party sources indicate that Tarique Rahman has begun forming his cabinet.

However, this cabinet will be very small initially.

It may expand later, but at the outset, it will not be large.

Therefore, the cabinet taking the oath on Monday is expected to be small. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Tags :
