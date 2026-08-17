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Home / World / Tarique Rahman's possible visit could open new window of opportunity for India-Bangladesh ties: Former diplomat

Tarique Rahman's possible visit could open new window of opportunity for India-Bangladesh ties: Former diplomat

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ANI
Updated At : 11:08 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Former senior diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni on Monday expressed optimism as discussions remain underway for a visit by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India, noting that his visit could open a new window of opportunity for strengthening India-Bangladesh ties and resolving long-pending bilateral issues.

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In an interview to ANI, Soni said, "I am hopeful. There are lot of pending issues to be sorted out. There's the Tista River issue, which is very vital. We had agreed on most of the things but later on some fine points were missed out... I think Bangladesh is also equally keen on Rohingya's refugee issues. They want India to play a more active role. India cannot do anything else except as an active role as an interlocutor with Myanmar authorities, because Myanmar authorities can listen to India. And that's what I think Bangladesh side is keen that with that opportunity, that window opening, to request India to use its good offices on sorting those out."

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Soni expressed optimism in the new leadership with Tarique Rahman as the PM, adding, "I think Tariq is considerably more open person.... He's not anti India and he has not made a single statement himself that can be attributed to be against India. So India is carefully trying to open that window of opportunity."

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"Despite all that has been said, but these are the political statements made by official spokesmen on either side. But politicians have not spoken. So I have a feeling that so far, there is a chance of his coming. I'm very optimistic about it," he told ANI.

Soni further argued that the current opportunity for India-Bangladesh engagement should not be allowed to slip away.

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"If he doesn't come, that window of opportunity will be gone. The channel will not be open for a long time-- that opportunity, neither they nor do we want to be missed. So I'm quite hopeful."

His remarks come as officials from New Delhi and Dhaka remain in active communication from several weeks regarding a potential bilateral visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to New Delhi, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shahidul Karim confirmed on Sunday.

While discussions over the visit, which would mark Rahman's first trip to India since assuming office in February, remain ongoing, Dhaka emphasised that no final dates have been set due to recent diplomatic strains following an open press appearance by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on August 5.

Dhaka has formally urged Indian authorities to act on pending extradition requests concerning Sheikh Hasina, who was convicted by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, and to hand over the accused individuals in the murder of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi under the bilateral extradition treaty.

India, however, distanced itself from Hasina's engagement, clarifying that the government had no involvement in the event in the national capital.

Addressing a media briefing earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that the event was being organised by a "private media entity" and that New Delhi does not endorse any views that may be expressed there.

"The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," Jaiswal said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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