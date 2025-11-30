Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 30 (ANI) : The return home of Tarique Rahman, son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, has become uncertain due to undisclosed reasons. Tarique Rahman, who is serving as the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has been living in exile in London for the past 17 years. In an interview with the BBC a few days ago, he announced that he would return home.

After Khaleda Zia's physical condition became "critical", many thought that Tarique Rahman would return home soon. But Tarique Rahman said that his return to Bangladesh does not depend on his will.

"Like any child, I have a strong desire to be touched by my mother's affection in times of crisis. But like everyone else, I am not free to make my own decisions and am not under sole control", Tarique Raham wrote in a Facebook post.

"Space is limited to elaborate on this sensitive issue. Our family is hopeful that once the political reality reaches the expected level, my long anxious wait for my return home will end", he added, without elaborating.

Some BNP leaders say he cannot return home due to security reasons. However, the interim government says it is not obstructing Tarique Rahman's return to the country. The Chief Adviser's Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam, was asked whether there were any restrictions from the government regarding Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh, the press secretary said, "There are no restrictions or any objections from the government in this regard".

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia was admitted to the capital's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital's Coronary Care Unit (CCU) under the supervision of local and foreign specialist doctors from the Medical Board.

The 80-year old former Prime Minister, who is suffering from various ailments, is now under close observation by doctors. Quoting doctors, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that her physical condition is very critical. Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, expressed concern about the health condition of Khaleda Zia, the Chairperson of BNP. On Friday night, Chief Adviser sent Asif Nazrul, an adviser to the interim government, to Evercare Hospital in the capital to inquire about Khaleda Zia's physical condition.

Begum Khaleda has been suffering from various physical ailments including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications for a long time. She went to London on January 8 for advanced treatment. After undergoing treatment at the London Clinic for 17 consecutive days, she received medical treatment at her son Tarique Rahman's house on January 25 under the supervision of London Clinic specialist doctor Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross. The BNP Chairperson returned to Bangladesh on May 6 after receiving advanced treatment in the UK.

Begum Khaleda Zia served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006. She was the first female Prime Minister of Bangladesh. She is the widow of former President of Bangladesh and army commander, Ziaur Rahman. (ANI)

