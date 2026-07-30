Tatarstan seeks stronger cooperation with BRICS, South-East Asia

Moscow [Russia], July 30 (ANI): Hosting the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan significantly enhanced Tatarstan's international profile and strengthened its appeal as an investment destination, particularly among BRICS nations, Tatarstan Head Rustam Minnikhanov has said.

Advertisement

Speaking about the republic's growing economic engagement with BRICS countries, Minnikhanov said China remains Tatarstan's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding USD 3.3 billion.

Advertisement

China has also emerged as the region's largest foreign investor, accounting for 62 per cent of total foreign investment last year. He noted that Chinese companies are expanding manufacturing operations in Naberezhnye Chelny, where six factories producing high-tech household appliances have already been commissioned.

Advertisement

India has also emerged as an important economic partner. Bilateral trade reached USD 353 million in 2025, while agricultural exports from Tatarstan to India exceeded USD 56 million, accounting for 10.5 per cent of the republic's agricultural exports.

Minnikhanov said the decision to establish the Consulate General of India in Kazan and Tatarstan's Trade and Economic Representative Office in New Delhi reflected growing bilateral cooperation following the BRICS Summit, as reported by TV BRICS

Advertisement

The republic has also expanded engagement with Egypt, with bilateral trade increasing more than 8.5 times since 2020 to USD 230 million.

Minnikhanov highlighted the successful operation of a branch campus of Kazan Federal University in Cairo as a symbol of deepening educational cooperation.

Describing Tatarstan as one of Russia's leading investment destinations, Minnikhanov pointed to its strong industrial base, special economic zones, advanced transport infrastructure and leadership in digitalisation.

He said the republic is keen to expand partnerships with BRICS members in industry, logistics, technology, education and investment.

"Tatarstan is interested in developing cooperation not only with BRICS countries but also with nations across South-East Asia, the Islamic world and Latin America," he said, adding that international forums hosted annually in Kazan continue to serve as important platforms for expanding global partnerships. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)