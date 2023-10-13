 Teacher killed, 2 hurt in knife attack in school in northern France: Police : The Tribune India

  Teacher killed, 2 hurt in knife attack in school in northern France: Police

Regional authorities said the attacker had been arrested

French police escort women near the Lycee Gambetta-Carnot high school after a teacher was killed and several people injured in a knife attack in Arras, northern France, on Friday. Reuters



Reuters

Paris, October 13

A teacher was killed in a knife attack in a school in France's northern city of Arras on Friday, while another teacher and the school's security guard were injured, the latter seriously, police said.

Regional authorities said the attacker had been arrested.

Police could not confirm local media reports that the assailant had shouted "Allahu Akbar".

Citing a police source, BFM TV reported the attacker was about 20 years old and could have been a former pupil. It said the attacker's brother was also arrested.

BFM TV said the person killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was stabbed and injured.

Pupils were confined to their classroom, it said.

President Emmanuel Macron was heading to Arras, his office said.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said a police operation was underway in a school, without giving further details.

