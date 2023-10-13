Paris, October 13
A teacher was killed in a knife attack in a school in France's northern city of Arras on Friday, while another teacher and the school's security guard were injured, the latter seriously, police said.
Regional authorities said the attacker had been arrested.
Police could not confirm local media reports that the assailant had shouted "Allahu Akbar".
Citing a police source, BFM TV reported the attacker was about 20 years old and could have been a former pupil. It said the attacker's brother was also arrested.
BFM TV said the person killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was stabbed and injured.
Pupils were confined to their classroom, it said.
President Emmanuel Macron was heading to Arras, his office said.
French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said a police operation was underway in a school, without giving further details.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Foreigners among 13 hostages held in Gaza killed in Israeli airstrikes, claims Hamas
Death toll in Israel-Hamas conflict nears 3,000
Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict
Was addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parlia...
Teacher killed, 2 hurt in knife attack in school in northern France: Police
Regional authorities said the attacker had been arrested
Second batch of Indian nationals to fly out of conflict-ridden Israel on Friday evening
There are about 18,000 Indian nationals living and working i...
Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah
Home minister said after so many years, the process of givin...