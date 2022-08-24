Teen pilot youngest to fly solo around globe

Charleroi: A Belgian-British teenage pilot Mack Rutherford (17) will be the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small plane as he landed in southern Belgium ahead of the penultimate leg of his global odyssey. Mack touched down at Buzet Airstrip near Charleroi. His journey took him through 52 countries. AP

Pelosi’s husband gets five days in jail

San Francisco: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pleaded guilty on Tuesday to driving under the influence (DUI) charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Paul Pelosi has already served two days in jail and received conduct credit for two other days. AP