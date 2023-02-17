Teen rescued 10 days after quake

Kahramanmaras, February 16

A 17-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble, 248 hours after the devastating quake jolted Turkey on February 6, the media reported.

Aleyna Olmez was saved from the debris of the collapsed Atabey apartment building in the Kayabasi neighbourhood of Kahramanmaras, Anadolu news agency reported.

Footage showed her being carried on a stretcher to an ambulance covered with a gold coloured blanket.

The number of people killed by the deadliest earthquake in Turkey’s modern history has risen to 36,187, authorities said. In Syria, where the earthquake has compounded a humanitarian crisis caused by 12 years of war, the reported toll is 5,800.

Millions of people are in need of humanitarian aid after being left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures. — Agencies