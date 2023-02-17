 Teen rescued 10 days after quake : The Tribune India

Teen rescued 10 days after quake

Teen rescued 10 days after quake

Aleyna Olmez pulled alive. Reuters



Kahramanmaras, February 16

A 17-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble, 248 hours after the devastating quake jolted Turkey on February 6, the media reported.

Aleyna Olmez was saved from the debris of the collapsed Atabey apartment building in the Kayabasi neighbourhood of Kahramanmaras, Anadolu news agency reported.

Footage showed her being carried on a stretcher to an ambulance covered with a gold coloured blanket.

The number of people killed by the deadliest earthquake in Turkey’s modern history has risen to 36,187, authorities said. In Syria, where the earthquake has compounded a humanitarian crisis caused by 12 years of war, the reported toll is 5,800.

Millions of people are in need of humanitarian aid after being left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures. — Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

2
Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

3
Punjab

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

4
Jalandhar

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

G-Club firing case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Jaipur

6
Health

In a first, drone transports anti-TB drugs from AIIMS Rishikesh to remote hospital in Uttarakhand

7
Sports

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car attacked in Mumbai after he denies selfies; eight booked for rioting, extortion

8
Nation

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India

9
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone seen flying in economy class; video goes viral

10
Punjab Rs 39 Crore SC Scholarship Scam

Found guilty in departmental probe, govt dismisses 6 officials

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Bipartisan resolution introduced in US Senate recognising Arunachal as integral part of India

Arunachal Pradesh is India's part, says US resolution; condemns China's aggression along LAC

PM Modi to address global business summit today

PM Modi to address global business summit today

It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...

Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes

Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes

Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...

Australia opt to bat against India in 2nd Test

Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match

Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...

Batter Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on playing 100 Test match

Batter Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on playing 100 Test match

Sunil Gavaskar honours him on the occasion as all team mates...


Cities

View All

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

PNB robbery shows need for better security measures

MC frees NRI’s land from clutches of illegal dairy owner in Ghanupur Kale

Eight illegal shops sealed, 2 demolished

Use of plastic bags rampant in Amritsar

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

2 nilgai calves found dead in Sec 50 park

Axing of 100 eucalyptus trees under HC scanner

On auto dealers’ plea, Chandigarh Admn put on notice

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs district administration to provide tents, food to those affected

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Will look into rehab of residents rendered homeless: SC on Sarai Kale Khan demolition

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

Protests continue in colleges over cut in retirement age

Attachment of pharma company’s assests ordered

Ahead of LS bypoll, parties get active, zero in on candidates

After saffron leader’s claim, Beri says no plans to join BJP

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Capt Sandhu joins probe in Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam

Two peddlers arrested with 210 gm of heroin

Railways to run three special trains to cope with Holi rush

Ensure Punjabi on top on signboards before Feb 21: ADC

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Civic body removes two illegal structures in Patiala

One held with 12-gm heroin

Patiala: Mental health workshop