Teenage boy opens fire in school in Serbia capital

AP

Belgrade, May 3

A teenage boy opened fire early on Wednesday in a school in central Belgrade, causing injuries, Serbian police said.

Police received a call about the shooting in the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school around 8.40 am, they said in a statement.

The suspect, a 7th grade student, was arrested, police said. The statement added that the boy apparently fired several shots from his father's gun at other students and the school guard.

Serbian media have reported that the guard was killed in the shooting. Police gave no other details.

The Vladislav Ribnikar school is located in the very centre of Belgrade. Primary schools in Serbia have eight grades.