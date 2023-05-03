Teenage boy opens fire in school in Serbia capital

Belgrade, May 3
A teenage boy opened fire early on Wednesday in a school in central Belgrade, causing injuries, Serbian police said.
Police received a call about the shooting in the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school around 8.40 am, they said in a statement.
The suspect, a 7th grade student, was arrested, police said. The statement added that the boy apparently fired several shots from his father's gun at other students and the school guard.
Serbian media have reported that the guard was killed in the shooting. Police gave no other details.
The Vladislav Ribnikar school is located in the very centre of Belgrade. Primary schools in Serbia have eight grades.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Balwant Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case
The Bench says the MHA's stand to defer the decision in the ...
SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan
Asks him to share the sealed cover with Delhi Police
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
She was seen conversing with wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vine...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's petition against release of 'The Kerala Story'
On Tuesday, it had refused to entertain another petition see...
EXPLAINER: Sharad Pawar and the art of politics, is the Maharashtra strongman really losing control of NCP?
A day after Jitendra Awhad resigns as general secretary, man...