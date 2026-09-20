Tejas symbolises India’s technological innovation, embodies Make in India: JASDF Chief

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 20 (ANI): Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) Chief General Takehiro Morita on Sunday described India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas as a symbol of the country's technological innovation and the 'Make in India' initiative after flying the fighter aircraft during the ongoing Indo-Japan bilateral air exercise 'Veer Guardian-2026'.

General Morita and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh took off from Air Force Station Jodhpur in Tejas aircraft earlier in the day as part of the exercise, marking a significant operational interaction between the two air forces.

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Speaking during a joint statement following the drill, General Morita expressed appreciation for the opportunity to fly the Indian fighter and highlighted the experience as an important aspect of the growing defence partnership between India and Japan.

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"It is a privilege to be with you today, and I would like to show my appreciation for your warm welcome and hospitality. I am grateful for the invaluable opportunity to fly on the Tejas. As an aircraft born from indigenous defence capabilities, Tejas stands as a symbol of India's technological innovation and embodies the Make in India initiative," General Morita said.

Reflecting on his experience aboard the aircraft, the JASDF chief said the flight gave him an appreciation of the efforts of personnel from India's military and defence industry involved in the aircraft's development.

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"While flying, I found myself reflecting on the efforts of many people, both in the military and industry, who contributed to its development," he added.

General Morita also praised the training environment of the Indian Air Force and said the experience demonstrated the value of the exercise for the Japanese Air Self-Defence Force and described the flight as a symbol of the trust and friendship developed between the two air services over the years.

"Through this experience on board, I gained a first-hand appreciation of the outstanding training environment available to the Indian Air Force and the tremendous value that this exercise provides to the Japan Air Self-Defence Force, Koku-Jieitai," he said.

"Veer Guardian is the second bilateral fighter exercise between our services. More importantly, it marks the first-ever deployment of Koku-Jieitai fighters to India," General Morita added.

The exercise marks another step in the expansion of defence cooperation between the two countries, which began with the 'Shinyuu Maitri' bilateral exercise in 2018. The General noted that the deployment of Japanese fighters to India had been a long-standing aspiration, particularly after Indian Air Force fighters visited Japan three years ago.

"We believe that advanced training deepens mutual understanding, strengthens trust, and enhances practical cooperation. It was with this belief in mind that we have finally made it a reality together to bring our defence cooperation to a new stage," he said.

The ongoing exercise involves frontline fighter aircraft from both countries and focuses on advanced operational training and professional exchanges.

The Indian Air Force is participating with a mix of combat aircraft, including the indigenous Tejas, Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets, while the JASDF has deployed its F-2A fighter aircraft.

The JASDF Chief said the bilateral engagement had moved beyond basic exchanges towards practical cooperation and tactical training.

"Our partnership has progressed beyond simply conducting exercises together to refining our tactical capabilities at a practical level. Through increasingly sophisticated training, our two air services have advanced our cooperation," he said.

According to him, such exercises contribute to the ability of both countries to support peace and stability in the region.

The exercise also reflects the broader strategic partnership between India and Japan, with both countries sharing a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Japan and India share that common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we are bound together by the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership. As the strategic environment surrounding our countries becomes increasingly complex, the importance of closer defence cooperation continues to grow," the general added.

He also referred to recent high-level political and defence engagements between the two countries, saying the importance of closer cooperation had been reaffirmed during the Japan-India summit meeting and defence ministerial meeting held in India.

"Building on this strong support and commitment at the political level, Japan and India are advancing practical cooperation in ways that create greater synergy between our efforts and contribute to the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

General Morita described Veer Guardian 2026 as a tangible example of the expanding partnership between the two air forces.

"The sophistication of our bilateral exercises reflects both the maturity of our partnership and our shared commitment to peace and stability in the region," he said.

The 14-day exercise began with the arrival of JASDF F-2 fighter aircraft in India on September 8. The participating air warriors are undertaking advanced operational missions and professional interactions during the exercise.

The LCA Tejas is a 4.5-generation, all-weather, multi-role fighter aircraft designed to undertake a range of missions, including offensive air support, close combat and ground attack operations. It is also designed for ground and maritime operations.

The ongoing exercise provides the two air forces an opportunity to conduct advanced fighter training while further strengthening operational understanding and defence cooperation between India and Japan. (ANI)

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