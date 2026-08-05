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Home / World / Telangana CM Reddy meets US Ambassador Gor to strengthen ties, resolve visa issues

Telangana CM Reddy meets US Ambassador Gor to strengthen ties, resolve visa issues

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ANI
Updated At : 11:13 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, in New Delhi. The courtesy meeting lasted for more than 30 minutes, during which they discussed a range of important issues.

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The Chief Minister emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation between Telangana and the United States in the fields of education, employment, investments, technology, and research. He requested an increase in the number of US visas issued to students from Telangana pursuing higher education in the United States and sought support to ensure that visa appointments are available on time. He also urged the Ambassador to increase visa interview slots and expedite the processing of visa applications.

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The Chief Minister brought to the Ambassador's attention the concerns of professionals from Telangana working in various sectors in the United States. He requested that the H-1B visa process, renewals, and visa stamping procedures be streamlined to avoid delays. He also suggested that advance notice be provided regarding any changes to US visa regulations.

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The two leaders also discussed the safety and welfare of Telangana students studying in the United States.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the vast investment opportunities available in Telangana for American companies. He stated that the state is ready to partner with the United States in sectors such as Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Startups, Research, and Advanced Technologies.

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He also requested support in encouraging US universities to collaborate with educational institutions in Telangana and proposed expanding student exchange programs, research collaborations, innovation initiatives, and skill development programs.

The Chief Minister noted that Telugu is one of the fastest-growing Indian languages in the United States. He said he was impressed by Ambassador Sergio Gor's knowledge of India's history and culture and appreciated the Ambassador's interest in Telangana's culture, traditions, cuisine, and strengths.

Ambassador Sergio Gor assured the Chief Minister of full cooperation in further strengthening trade, investment, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties between Telangana and the United States. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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