Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, called for a stop to the West Asia war saying everyone in the region was suffering.

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Ilahi, while speaking at a press conference, called on all nations to ask the US and Israel to stop the war and then everything would go back to normal.

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"We need fairness and justice. Instead of asking Iran "why," we should ask those who created this war to please stop it because we are all suffering. If they ask the United States and the Zionist regime to stop, everything will return to normal. Is it acceptable or reasonable that all countries are told they should not deal with one specific country? That they should not purchase from it, have business with it, or buy from it? Why are we living like this? It is better to be just and fair. We should analyze everything in its context and tell the initiators of the war to stop because we are all suffering," he said.

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Ilahi said that Iran tried to avoid the war, but was ultimately forced into it.

"As you know, Iran did not want this war; Iran was forced into it. Several times Iran tried to avoid this conflict and offered a lot to the other side. I do not know what the condition of the people in those countries is, wanting to impose their will on others. Iran started negotiations in Oman, and all delegations announced that those talks were successful, with many achievements. Then the talks moved to Geneva. They were supposed to continue, but unfortunately, they suddenly attacked Iran," he said.

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Ilahi said that the US and Isael had planned to finish the war in three days after preparing for it for four years.

"They wanted to finish everything within three days. They had been preparing for this war for four years and believed they could collapse the government of Iran in three days. They even informed many countries that they would do this, telling them there was no need to support Iran because the Islamic Republic would no longer exist after three days. In the first attack, they used 500 aircraft and many missiles. In the beginning, they killed our Supreme Leader, our Ministers of Defense, several commanders, and generals," he said.

"They killed many civilians. To intimidate the people, they attacked a primary girls' school twice, killing 175 innocent girls. No one can accept that this was a mistake; it was a primary school," he added.

Ilahi said that until now, over 4,000 civilians have been killed in the war.

"Up to now, they have damaged more than 100,000 houses and killed more than 4,000 innocent civilians. They have damaged more than 50 hospitals and 25 universities. More than 40,000 civilians have been injured. They have destroyed bridges, public places, laboratories, and institutions. They were not taking care of the people; there was no morality or humanity. They killed whomever they saw. Finally, they announced they were going to kill the Iranian civilization, which is more than 7,000 years old," he said.

Ilahi said that the enemies wanted an unconditional surrender, but Iran would not submit.

"Ultimately, they could not achieve a single objective. For 40 days, Iran stood up against them and defended itself. We did not want this war, but Iran did not submit. They wanted an unconditional surrender, which no human being can accept. Iran said we are ready to sacrifice ourselves, but we are not ready to submit. After 40 days, they realized they could not achieve anything and suggested a ceasefire," he said.

Ilahi said that the US suggested a 15-point plan, but Iran refused it and suggested a 10-point plan instead whihc the US refused to follow through after intially accepting it.

"They suggested a 15-point plan, but Iran refused it and suggested a 10-point plan instead. They accepted and signed it. Negotiations were supposed to be based on those 10 points, and high-level delegations went to discuss them, but they then refused to follow through," he said.

Ilahi said that now that a ceasefire is in place, the US has blocked the travel of ships to and from Iran.

"Now, there is a ceasefire, but it is not exactly a ceasefire. It is a condition of "no war, no peace." However, in Iran, the condition is very good. The people have high spirituality and are going about their ordinary lives. They are working, coming and going, and doing everything. They are not scared and are ready to defend themselves. But the problem is being created by surrounding Iran with warships and preventing any ships from coming to Iran," he said.

Ilahi said that prior to the war, all countries had used the Strait of Hormuz for merchant vessel traffic and the situation could only go back to normal if the US stopped its agression.

"Before February 28, 2026, the Strait of Hormuz was open. All countries benefited from it, and no one had any problems. For thousands of years, the Strait was open, and Iran spent a lot daily and yearly to provide security there. No one ever complained; everyone was free, even enemy warships passed through. But since these countries initiated the war, the conflict and crisis started in the Strait. Iran cannot do anything about that. Those who started this war must stop it, and then everything will go back to normal," he said.

Ilahi highlighted that the mentality that a country has the power to do whatever it wants must change.

"There is a mentality that needs to change--the idea that a powerful country has the right to do whatever it wants. They think they can attack innocent people, damage schools, and no one has the right to say no. They expect the oppressed to say, "Thank you very much for killing us." Why are the countries affected by this situation not asking the United States and the Zionist regime to stop the war? This crisis was created by them. Factories are closed, and work days have been reduced in some countries. Restaurants are closed," he said.

Earlier, Sardar Asadi, Deputy Inspector of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters raised alarm on Saturday, saying that the country's war with the US may flare up again, as reported by Fars News Agency.

Asadi said that the US does not adhere to any pact or agreement, as both countries teetered on a slippery ceasefire.

"The actions and statements of US officials are primarily media-driven aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at extricating themselves from the mess they have created. The armed forces are fully prepared for any new adventures or foolishness from the Americans," he said, as per Fars News Agency. (ANI)

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