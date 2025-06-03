DT
PT
Home / World / Temple land under illegal occupation in Sindh, claim Hindus

The protest took place on Sunday in the Tando Jam town of...
PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 03:23 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
Members of the Hindu community in Pakistan’s Sindh province held a protest against the illegal occupation of six acres of land belonging to a historical temple in Hyderabad.

The protest took place on Sunday in the Tando Jam town of the Musa Khatiyan district. “These people have already started illegal construction on the land belonging to the Shiv Temple Shivala in Musa Khatian,” Hindu community leader Seetal Meghwar said.

The protesters, including women and children, came out on the call of the Pakistan Dalit Ittehad (Pakistan Dravid Alliance), which fights for the welfare and rights of the Hindu community.

