Temple vandalised in British Columbia

ANI

Ottawa, August 13

A Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements, with Khalistan referendum posters in the late hours of Saturday, Australia Today reported. The incident happened in British Columbia province in Canada.

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms. The video shared by Australia Today shows two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene. The poster on the temple gate referred to and also had the picture of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June.

#Australia #Canada #Social Media