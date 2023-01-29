Ten children killed in northwest Pakistan boat capsize: AFP

January 29
Ten children were killed on Sunday when a boat capsized in northwest Pakistan, the AFP news agency reported, citing a police official.
All of the dead from the accident in the Tanda Dam lake in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were between the ages of seven and 14, the news agency said in a post on Twitter, citing police official Mir Rauf.
"A rescue operation is under way," Rauf said.
The news agency gave no more details.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?
Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...
Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi assassinations not martyrdom but 'accidents': Uttarakhand minister
The minister also credited PM Modi for the smooth conclusion...