Ten children killed in northwest Pakistan boat capsize: AFP

Reuters

January 29

Ten children were killed on Sunday when a boat capsized in northwest Pakistan, the AFP news agency reported, citing a police official.

All of the dead from the accident in the Tanda Dam lake in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were between the ages of seven and 14, the news agency said in a post on Twitter, citing police official Mir Rauf.

"A rescue operation is under way," Rauf said.

The news agency gave no more details.