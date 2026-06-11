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Home / World / Tensions escalate in West Asia as UKMTO reports fresh attack on vessel in Omani waters

Tensions escalate in West Asia as UKMTO reports fresh attack on vessel in Omani waters

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ANI
Updated At : 01:43 PM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Sohar [Oman], June 11 (ANI): British maritime surveillance agency UKMTO reported on Thursday that it received a report of a tanker experiencing fire near Oman's port city of Sohar.

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a post on X said that authorities continue to investigate and advised vessels to transit with caution.

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"UKMTO has eceived a report of an incident 21NM northeast of Sohar, Oman. Local authorities have reported a tanker has experienced a fire in the engine room. No environmental impact has been reported."

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In a separate incident, the Indian Embassy in Oman said that it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities after an incident was reported involving a vessel off Shinaz port of Oman.

The Embassy said on X, "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today . We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details."

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The reports of fresh attacks in Omani waters come after the attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz, where 24 Indian crew members were onboard of whom three were killed.

As the situation continues to evolve in West Asia and the Gulf region, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated the call for an immediate ceasefire and the restoration of navigational rights in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Highlighting how the restrictions on navigational rights are causing hardship & instability across the world, he said that the world needs a complete ceasefire in line with international law.

"Even in the best-case scenario, these shocks will be felt for many months - with developing countries bearing the heaviest impacts," he added.

India on Wednesday voiced deep concern over the attacks on merchant shipping vessels in the Gulf region amid the ongoing conflict and urged for dialogue and diplomacy-- underlining New Delhi's importance as a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in security and stability of the region.

He firmly condemned the attacks on merchant shipping vessels and said, "India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping as many of our nationals are prominent in its global workforce. Many Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of attacks against countries of the region and against merchant vessels and sea lanes of communication."

"The intensification of the conflict and its spread to other nations have evoked great anxiety. The mounting destruction and deaths and cessation of normal life and economic activities have deeply impacted India, a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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