Tensions up as N Korea fires ballistic missile, shells

Seoul, October 14

North Korea fired a ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells towards the sea on Friday and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by North's recent barrage of weapons tests.

The North Korean moves suggest it is reviving an old playbook of stoking fears of war with provocative weapons tests before it seeks to win greater concessions from its rivals. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the short-range missile lifted off from the North's capital region at 1.49 am (1649 GMT Thursday) and flew towards its eastern waters.

It was North Korea's 15th missile launch since it resumed testing activities on September 25. On Friday afternoon, South Korea's military said North Korea had fired 90 additional shells off its east coast. It said it spotted about 300 other North Korean artillery launches from two separate western coastal areas. In both cases, the North Korean shells were believed to have landed in the buffer zones again.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea's provocations were becoming “indiscriminative'” but that his country had massive retaliation capabilities that could deter actual North Korean assaults to some extent. “The decision to attack can't be made without a willingness to risk a brutal outcome,” Yoon said. – AP