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Home / World / Tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri extended for one year

Tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri extended for one year

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ANI
Updated At : 09:18 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has been extended for a period of one year, beyond July 14, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said on Wednesday.

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The decision comes as the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Misri's extension as the Foreign Secretary for a period of one year beyond July 14.

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Vikram Misri assumed charge as Foreign Secretary in 2024.

A career diplomat from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, he has served in various capacities at the Ministry of External Affairs, in the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi and in various Indian Missions abroad in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

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His assignments in New Delhi have included work on the Pakistan desk of the Ministry of External Affairs and stints on the staff of two Foreign Ministers (IK Gujral and former President Pranab Mukherjee).

The official website of the Ministry of External Affairs noted that apart from serving as the Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, he has also served as Private Secretary to three Prime Ministers of India (IK Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi).

He has also served abroad in Brussels, Tunis, Islamabad and Washington DC. He was Deputy High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka and Consul General of India in Munich.

Ambassador Misri was appointed India's Ambassador to Spain in 2014, Ambassador to Myanmar in 2016 and Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, where he served from January 2019 to December 2021.

Before assuming the role of Foreign Secretary, he held the position of Deputy National Security Adviser (Strategic Affairs) of India from January 2022 to June 30, 2024. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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