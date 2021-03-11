Terrified with frequent attacks, Beijing calls back Chinese nationals teaching Mandarin in Pakistan

3 Chinese teachers and their local driver were killed in a recent suicide-bombing attack

Terrified with frequent attacks, Beijing calls back Chinese nationals teaching Mandarin in Pakistan

Photo for representation only. iStock

PTI

Karachi, May 16

Chinese nationals teaching Mandarin in different parts of Pakistan have left for home after being called back by Beijing following the recent deadly attacks targeting them, an official of the Karachi University said on Monday.

Their departure came weeks after a burqa-clad Baloch woman suicide bomber struck a van inside Pakistan's prestigious University of Karachi, killing three Chinese teachers, including the head of the department and their local driver, in the latest targeted attack against Chinese citizens in the country's financial capital.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) linked Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack on the teachers that took place on April 26 near China-built Confucius Institute, a non-profit institute teaching Chinese language to local pupils in the university.

An official at the University of Karachi said the Chinese teachers who were teaching at the Confucius Institute on the campus left for home on Sunday.

“There were other Chinese teachers working at different campuses in the country and they left yesterday,” he said.

Karachi University Confucius Institute Director Nasir Uddin said the departure of the Chinese teachers was a big setback for the students learning Mandarin.

“We have around 500 students enrolled at the institute and we are now considering having online classes for them so that their term is completed,” he said.

The Chinese government in the past reacted strongly to attacks on its nationals working in Pakistan.

The BLA opposes Chinese investment in Pakistan, especially in the restive Balochistan, saying local people do not benefit.

Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on a host of projects being carried out under the aegis of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers

2
Haryana

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

3
Entertainment

It's official! The Kapil Sharma Show is coming to an end

4
Himachal

Forest fire at Air Force Station in Kasauli leaves four injured

5
Haryana

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

6
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

7
Nation

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

8
Delhi

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

9
Chandigarh

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

10
Punjab

Put an end to power theft in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann tells PSPCL

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for third day amid tight security

Gyanvapi Masjid survey: Lawyers claim 'shivling' found in a well; court orders sealing of area

Advocate commissioners will submit their report to court on ...

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala

Hundreds of complainants from across Punjab attend AAP Govt’s Lok Milni event to redress grievances

Hundreds of complainants from across Punjab attend AAP Govt’s Lok Milni event to redress grievances

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had invited people to the event...

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba; 6 pacts signed

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba; 6 pacts signed

Both the leaders discuss ways to strengthen ongoing cooperat...

Vladimir Putin is 'very ill with blood cancer', Russian Oligarch recorded saying: Report

Vladimir Putin is 'very ill with blood cancer', Russian Oligarch recorded saying: Report

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

First 42,000 EV buyers in city to ride high on incentive

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

Explained: Heatwave, its signs, symptoms and measures for protection

Three bags of 'arms & ammo' found in car boot at Mohali

Day after toddler was charred, farmer booked

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh cases

Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal forays into Kerala, announces political alliance with Twenty20

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

German boys infuse soccer spirit among YFC trainees

Armed robbers target bakery, loot Rs 4,500 cash

YUVAA actors enact Oscar Wilde's one-act tragedy Salome in Punjabi

Open House: What measures should the police take to safeguard people from cyber frauds?

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Creating awareness among traders about their rights: ‘Jago Vyapari Abhiyan’ starts

Covid-19: Two test positive in Ludhiana district

Bacterial blight-resistant rice variety gets approval

Drug peddler couple nabbed with 2-kg opium, 1-quintal poppy husk

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Encroachment on pond land in Vikas Colony, PLC writes to CM

City lads lose to Amritsar in Hot Weather Cricket Championship

Sr Dy Mayor opposes garbage charges in water, sewerage bill

As mercury soars, Health Dept cautions residents