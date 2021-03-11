Terrified with frequent attacks, Beijing calls back Chinese nationals teaching Mandarin in Pakistan

PTI

Karachi, May 16

Chinese nationals teaching Mandarin in different parts of Pakistan have left for home after being called back by Beijing following the recent deadly attacks targeting them, an official of the Karachi University said on Monday.

Their departure came weeks after a burqa-clad Baloch woman suicide bomber struck a van inside Pakistan's prestigious University of Karachi, killing three Chinese teachers, including the head of the department and their local driver, in the latest targeted attack against Chinese citizens in the country's financial capital.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) linked Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack on the teachers that took place on April 26 near China-built Confucius Institute, a non-profit institute teaching Chinese language to local pupils in the university.

An official at the University of Karachi said the Chinese teachers who were teaching at the Confucius Institute on the campus left for home on Sunday.

“There were other Chinese teachers working at different campuses in the country and they left yesterday,” he said.

Karachi University Confucius Institute Director Nasir Uddin said the departure of the Chinese teachers was a big setback for the students learning Mandarin.

“We have around 500 students enrolled at the institute and we are now considering having online classes for them so that their term is completed,” he said.

The Chinese government in the past reacted strongly to attacks on its nationals working in Pakistan.

The BLA opposes Chinese investment in Pakistan, especially in the restive Balochistan, saying local people do not benefit.

Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on a host of projects being carried out under the aegis of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.