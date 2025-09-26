DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Terror cell planning 'immediate' attack eliminated

Terror cell planning 'immediate' attack eliminated

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:55 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 26 (ANI/TPS): Thursday night, Israeli forces operating in the Menashe area of southern Samaria eliminated a terrorist cell that IDF (Israel Defence Forces) said was planning to carry out an attack in the immediate future.

Advertisement

Members of the eliminated cell were affiliated with Islamic Jihad, including the terrorists Alaa Gawadet Bani Odeh and Muhammad Qassem Suleiman, terrorist operatives from the town of Tamun involved in promoting shooting attacks against Israeli forces and the planting of IEDs.

During the operation, the forces surrounded a building where the two terrorists were holed up, fired at it with machine guns and grenades, and killed the terrorists. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts