Terror cell planning 'immediate' attack eliminated

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 26 (ANI/TPS): Thursday night, Israeli forces operating in the Menashe area of southern Samaria eliminated a terrorist cell that IDF (Israel Defence Forces) said was planning to carry out an attack in the immediate future.

Members of the eliminated cell were affiliated with Islamic Jihad, including the terrorists Alaa Gawadet Bani Odeh and Muhammad Qassem Suleiman, terrorist operatives from the town of Tamun involved in promoting shooting attacks against Israeli forces and the planting of IEDs.

During the operation, the forces surrounded a building where the two terrorists were holed up, fired at it with machine guns and grenades, and killed the terrorists. (ANI/TPS)

