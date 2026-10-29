Terror financing, cross-border terrorism need to be held accountable: MEA on FATF meeting

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): India on Wednesday strongly urged greater efforts by the international community to counter and eradicate terrorism in every shape and form, reaffirming its resolute stance that terror financing and cross-border terrorism must be held accountable.

During a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that New Delhi would release details regarding its participation in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting subsequently.

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Responding to inquiries concerning India's position on raising issues such as cross-border terrorism at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting, Jaiswal remarked, "Regarding the FATF meeting, this meeting is presently underway and we shall update you with more details regarding our participation. But as far as terror financing is concerned or cross-border terrorism is concerned, we have been amply clear as to where we stand. These are things that need to be held accountable. We need to do more so that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations can be fought harder and defeated by the global community."

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The first Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary meeting under the UK Presidency of Giles Thomson is underway from October 28 to 30. Delegates representing the FATF Global Network, comprising more than 200 jurisdictions and observer organisations, have assembled in Paris, France, to deliberate on evolving threats to global financial security and integrity, as outlined in an official statement.

For the first time, Barbados, Namibia and Thailand are taking part via the FATF-Style Regional Body (FSRB) Guest Initiative. This initiative is designed to strengthen the worldwide campaign against illicit finance by integrating diverse regional viewpoints to shape the agenda of the FATF. Delegates will drive forward work aligned with the FATF roadmap focused on tackling fraud.

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"This Plenary is also expected to discuss mutual evaluation reports of Mexico and the US under the new round of mutual evaluations. These assessments examine the effectiveness of countries' measures to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, as well as their compliance with the FATF Recommendations. Delegates will also review progress made by jurisdictions under increased monitoring," according to an official statement released by the FATF. (ANI)

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