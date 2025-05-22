"Terrorism has no religion, no nationality," says UAE parliamentarian after meeting with Indian MP delegation

Abu Dhabi [UAE] May 22 (ANI): UAE parliamentarian Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, who met with an all-party delegation of MPs on Thursday, affirmed his support for India in its fight against terrorism.

Advertisement

An all-party delegation of MPs led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde called on the Chairman of Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, Federal National Council of UAE in Abu Dhabi today.

"Terrorism has no religion, no nationality. It is an evil for all humanity," Nuaimi said, adding that "Terrorism is an enemy of humanity.... Wise people should rise and speak against terrorism."

Advertisement

He said that terrorism is a global threat and the international community should condemn it.

"We are in agreement that terrorism is a threat not just to a single nation or region, but it is a global threat. We believe that we as an international community should come together, especially the Members of Parliament, we have to work on putting plans and strategy and engage in creating a better future for all humanity...This meeting emphasises our commitment to work together to counter terrorism and create a better future for our people and the region," the UAE minister said.

Advertisement

Nuaimi added that he had a successful meeting with the Indian counterparts and said that India and the UAE face the same challenges and have the same opportunities.

"We had a very successful meeting with our friends from the Indian parliament. We discussed the strategic relationship between the UAE and India, and we emphasise that, you know, we are in the same boat. We face the same challenges. We share so many opportunities. We have to have more engagement working together for, not only for a better future for the two countries, but for the whole region and globally," he said.

He added that India and the UAE, both agree that terrorism is a global threat, and is not limited to any nation.

"We have so many things in common our commitment for peace, our commitment for prosperity for all, and also our commitment to fight terrorism. And we are in agreement that terrorism is not a threat to a single nation or a single region, but it's a global threat. This is where we believe that we as an international community should come together," he said.

The delegation led by Shinde includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Atul Garg, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)