Munster [Ireland], June 23 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said that the Indian delegation paid tribute at the memorial for the victims of the 1985 Air India Kanishka bombing on its 40th anniversary, and said that the tragedy served as a lesson that terrorism is a threat to humanity and must be fought against collectively.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said, "Today, under the leadership of Union Minister Hardeep Puri, the Indian delegation paid tributes at the memorial of Kanishka bombing victims. This incident was very disturbing for us and has taught a lesson to the world that terrorism is an enemy of humanity, and we need to fight against it together."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat has taken a 'sankalp' (pledge_ to fight against terrorism so that humanity can be saved," he said.

Advertisement

Air India Flight 182, operating on the Montreal-London-Delhi-Mumbai route, on 23 June 1985, disintegrated over the Atlantic Ocean as a result of an explosion from a bomb planted by Canada-based terrorists.

The incident happened en route from Montreal to London. The remnants of the aircraft fell into the sea off the coast of Ireland, killing all 329 people on board, including 268 Canadian citizens, 27 British citizens, and 22 Indian citizens.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, remembered victims of the Air India Kanishka Bombing on the 40th Anniversary and called on the international community to unite against terrorism.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) bombing in Ahakista, Cork, Ireland, Puri said, "The world needs to come together - not only in isolated episodes of solemn mourning such as these, but in collective, proactive efforts to combat terrorism.

"Recalling the tragedy of June 23, 1985, when Air India Flight 182 was destroyed mid-air by a bomb planted by Canada-based terrorists, killing all 329 on board, including over 80 children, Puri said the tragedy was not an accident but a "deliberate, heinous act carried out by fringe elements seeking to divide India."

The Minister stressed that terrorism is not an issue of the past but a present-day threat that continue to endanger innocent lives across the world.

"India has suffered the scourge of terrorism for decades -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab to Mumbai. Time and again, our people have endured bombings, assassinations, and atrocities," he said, while noting that countries across the world are grappling with this problem as he highlighted that global terrorism-related deaths increased by 22 per cent in 2024.

Calling upon the Government of Canada to join India in countering this shared threat, Puri said," Canada is a valued partner and friend. We share vibrant cultural and economic relations. India and Canada are bound by democratic traditions."

He urged deeper collaboration between the two nations through intelligence sharing, counter-radicalisation efforts, and the disruption of terror financing.

"India stands ready to do more. Our security agencies, intelligence apparatus, and diplomatic channels are fully committed to partnering with the world to ensure that such tragedies are never repeated," he said.

Puri also thanked the people of Ahakista and the Irish government for their compassion in the aftermath of the 1985 tragedy and said, "They opened their homes and hearts to grieving families--an act of humanity that continues to inspire."

He further noted that the unique friendship forged between India and Ireland in the wake of the disaster has blossomed into strong bilateral ties, with trade reaching nearly USD 16 billion in 2023.

The Minister reiterated India's unwavering resolve to honour the memory of the victims by striving for global peace and security.

"Let today's commemoration be a united message--those who spread hate and terror will never prevail over humanity, democracy, and friendship."

The ceremony was attended by Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Canadian Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree, local Irish officials, first responders, and families of victims, all coming together in solemn remembrance. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)