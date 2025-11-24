Terrorist eliminated after attacking Israeli troops

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 24 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that a terrorist was killed after elements of its 101st Paratroopers Battalion rushed into the Ofra area north of Jerusalem earlier today (Sunday), following a report of a number of terrorists throwing stones at Israeli civilians.

Advertisement

Upon their arrival, the forces operated and used riot dispersal measures to restore order in the area.

Advertisement

During the paratroopers' activity, a terrorist threw rocks at them, which responded with accurate fire to neutralize the threat and eliminated the terrorist.

Advertisement

There were no casualties among Israeli forces. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)